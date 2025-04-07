P.K. Subban bluntly compares Alex Ovechkin to LeBron James after historic NHL night

Alex Ovechkin is currently the topic of the sports world after he scored his 895th career goal on Sunday afternoon. Some of the greatest athletes in the world paid their respect to the Great 8 for his milestone.

Comparisons between Ovechkin and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James, have also started across social media channels. Like Ovechkin leads the NHL in goals scored, James leads the NBA in points scored.

Former NHL star, ESPN hockey analyst, P.K. Subban went on the ESPN show "First Take" on Monday morning and came with the heat comparing Ovechkin and LeBron.

"Alex Ovechkin has been more durable than LeBron James over his career, go look at the numbers," Subban said. "Based on the simple fact of the sport he's playing, we can't compare these two. Like, I don't see the comparison. We're playing football on ice, guys, 82 games, 82 games. Alex Ovechkin, 82 games, is getting hit, dishing out hits, LeBron's not taking those hits, he's not taking the same abuse guys."

Alex Ovechkin has played 1,487 career regular-season games and 151 playoff games, while LeBron James has played 1,557 career regular-season games and another 287 in the postseason. They have been pillars of durability and consistency for 20 straight years.

Ovi leads the NHL in goals with 895, while LeBron leads the NBA in points with 42,115. The question now becomes whether their records will ever be surpassed.

LeBron James congratulated Alex Ovechkin for breaking the record

LeBron James made a video congratulating Alex Ovechkin on becoming the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer. The NHL shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).

"Alex, congratulations, man, on being the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer. It's an unbelievable accomplishment, and I know when reaching any type of goal, any type of feat, it takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice, and you're a byproduct of that," LeBron said.

Ovechkin has one year left on the five-year, $47,500,000 contract extension he signed with the Caps in 2021. The deal will take him to age 40, and it remains to be seen whether he'll keep playing beyond that. If he does, don't rule out the possibility of the first 1,000 goal scorer in NHL history.

Ovi and the Capitals are back in action in what could be a headed rematch against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena.

