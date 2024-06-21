Former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban has opened up on why he took a dig at sports columnist Greg Cote, as well as The Dan Le Batard Show. Subban went on The Dan Le Batard Show to take a shot at Cote who called Connor McDavid overrated.

McDavid is arguably the best player in the NHL and has helped lead the Edmonton Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final. Despite that, Florida sports columnist Cotes still called him overrated.

During a highlight of McDavid scoring a goal, Subban took a small dig at The Dan LeBatard show, despite the show not endorsing Cote's take.

Subban then went on The Dan LeBatard Show to clarify why he took the small dig as he says everyone has to respect McDavid's game.

"I understand people are fans of their team, but Connor McDavid is the face of the league. Connor McDavid is the best hockey player on the planet right now. He’s the most talented, the most skilled, and now one of the best leaders in the game. You have to respect that, win or lose," Subban said.

Even though Dan LeBatard didn't say the take, Subban decided it was enough for him to take a small dig at the show.

Connor McDavid leading the Oilers to a potential comeback

The Edmonton Oilers trailed the Florida Panthers 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final and many expected them to be swept or lose in five.

However, the Oilers have won back-to-back games to force a Game 6 and McDavid is eager to be back in Edmonton.

“It’s exciting,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said, via NHL.com. “It’s exciting to be back in Edmonton, exciting to play in front of our fans and play in this building.”

The Oilers are slight -120 favorites to defeat Florida in Game 6 and force a Game 7 on Monday.

“Obviously, you spend your life working to get into a position like this,” said McDavid. "You think that when you’re here, there’s going to be some magic feeling."

A big reason why Edmonton has had success is due to Connor McDavid. McDavid has back-to-back games where he has recorded four points and has set the record for most assists in a single playoff run.

McDavid is also just five points back of Wayne Gretzky's record of 47 points in a single playoff run.