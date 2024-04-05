In a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", former NHL star P.K. Subban discussed Connor McDavid's potential departure from the Edmonton Oilers if they don't achieve Stanley Cup success soon.

Subban said that he would never advise a player to take such a step. He emphasized that each player's career is their own, highlighting the contrast between Sidney Crosby, who's won Stanley Cups, and Connor McDavid, who is yet to secure one.

The former NHLer pointed out that Crosby has already established his legacy with the Stanley Cup victories, whereas McDavid, despite having a similar legacy potential, is still seeking his first Cup glory:

"I would never ever tell a player to do that. You know, it's your career. Crosby's got cups. McDavid doesn't have any yet, so you know it's different, right? Crosby's in a situation where he's got his legacy and all that stuff. With McDavid, he's got the same, but he's got no cups yet," Subban said.

Subban believes that the decision ultimately lies with McDavid and what he desires. He suggested that McDavid is genuinely invested in achieving success in Edmonton.

While Subban hasn't directly discussed this with the Oilers' captain, he reckons that Connor McDavid is committed to making things work in Edmonton, as he has enjoyed his time there and has shown loyalty to the team throughout his tenure:

"So I think that it's gonna be a personal decision to Connor and what he wants to do, but I think he really wants to make it work in Edmonton. I've never asked him about it, but I can usually tell by a player's body language and his attitude.

"You know, Connor. I'm sure he wants to make it work in Edmonton. He's loved playing there and he's been loyal to that Oilers team."

Dallas Stars shut out Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers

The Dallas Stars put on one of their best performances of the season on Wednesday night, defeating the Oilers 5-0 at the American Airlines Center.

The Stars won with five different players scoring and Jake Oettinger making 35 saves for his second career shutout. With the win, the Stars established a new franchise record eight-game winning streak.

With 105 points, the Stars only trail the New York Rangers by a point for the Presidents' Trophy. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are second in the Pacific Division with 95 points. They take on the Colorado Avalanche next on Friday.