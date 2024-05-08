P.K. Subban defends Jacob Trouba's dangerous play against Hurricanes during Game 2

During Game 2 between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes, defenseman Jacob Trouba's aggressive move toward the Hurricanes' forward Martin Necas triggered controversy. The incident prompted considerable debate online, with differing views on whether Trouba's actions constituted recklessness or were simply characteristic of his aggressive playing style.

Amid the debate, former NHL star P.K. Subban shared his perspective on the matter, offering a distinct viewpoint on Trouba's approach. On The Pat McAfee Show, Subban defended Trouba's aggressive play, acknowledging the fine line between physicality and endangerment in hockey.

"I love the nonsense, I love the stuff that tows the line," Subban said.

He expressed relief that Necas managed to avoid the brunt of Trouba's hit, acknowledging the potentially severe consequences if the elbow had made contact.

"If that elbow hits Martin Necas, Trouba is gone for probably the rest of the series, maybe more ... I played with him, I've engaged with him and I do not want to ever see him stop hitting and trying to hit guys like that. I want to see more of it and I think we needed that in the game ... I'm just glad the elbow didn't hit him," Subban added

While Trouba's hit drew criticism from some quarters, others, like Subban, appreciate the intensity and edge it brings to the game.

Jacob Trouba's incident with Martin Necas in Game 2

In Tuesday night's intense showdown between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes, defenseman Jacob Trouba found himself at the center of a controversial moment that had the internet buzzing.

During Game 2, Trouba attempted a high-risk maneuver on Hurricanes' forward Martin Necas, a move that some have deemed dangerously close to crossing the line.

The incident occurred when Necas carried the puck up the ice toward the boards, with Trouba approaching quickly from the right. In a split second, Jacob Trouba threw himself towards Necas, aiming a high forearm at the upper body region of the Hurricanes' center.

The slow motion showed Trouba's left elbow dangerously close to Necas's shoulder and head area, a situation that could have resulted in a catastrophic injury.

However, Necas, demonstrating remarkable reflexes, managed to evade the incoming hit by quickly changing direction, narrowly avoiding contact with Trouba's elbow.

Despite Necas's agility saving him from direct impact, Jacob Trouba's momentum carried him into the boards head-first, resulting in a dramatic collision. Miraculously, neither player appeared to sustain serious injuries from the incident and play resumed shortly after.

As the series between the Rangers and Hurricanes progresses, there will be considerable focus on Trouba to observe whether he sticks to his aggressive style of play or adapts his tactics, considering the increased attention on his performance.