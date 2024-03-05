P.K. Subban gives his honest verdict on Rangers' controversial rookie Matt Rempe 

Former professional ice hockey defenseman P.K. Subban gave his honest take on New York Rangers' controversial rookie Matt Rempe. Rempe has been involved in a lot of fights and become a talking point around the league.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Subban said:

"That's a part of the game that's been missing in my opinion for a little while now... It's (fighting) just a dying art. So to see this come back into the game, it's still a part of the game that we want to protect as players."

He continued:

"We want to see it. You ask any player in the league, I think you'd be hard-pressed to find any player that doesn't want to see this type of fighting going on in the game. That's what matters, the players."

Subban went on to say that Rempe is still a young player with a lot of hockey left in his career.

"He's just got to continue to play hockey the way that he's been playing and he'll be fine," Subban stated.

Rempe made his debut for the New York Rangers in the 2024 Stadium Series. He made an immediate impact by fighting the NY Islanders' Matt Martin on his very first shift, a scrap that lasted 37 seconds.

The rookie has also already fought Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves during Toronto's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

In his first eight NHL games, the controversial Matt Rempe has engaged in five total fights.

Matt Rempe chants fill the Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden was electrified during the Rangers-Panthers game as rookie star Matt Rempe became the focus of the night. The audience at Madison Square Garden couldn't contain their excitement, breaking out into thunderous chants:

"REMPE, REMPE, REMPE, REMPE."

The vibrant cheers reverberated throughout the legendary venue, grabbing the spotlight from those in attendance and the broader NHL audience. "Spittin' Chiclets" highlighted the charged environment with a video post on X, proclaiming:

"The NHL has a new sensation in this kid!"

Rempe's Rangers face the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. They currently sit at the top of the Metropolitan Division with 84 points, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes.