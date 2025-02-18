The 4 Nations Face-Off has been an absolute spectacle. All four teams have played their hearts out representing their respective countries.

Ad

The tournament is the talk of the sports world. On the same weekend, the NBA held its annual all-star festivities and the NHL saw one of the best hockey games ever played between Canada and the US.

Former NHL player and current ESPN hockey analyst P.K. Subban made an appearance on "Get Up" on Tuesday where he was asked about the differences between the two leagues.

"Well, listen, hockey is a different sport from the NBA," Subban said (03:19). "You can't compare the cultures because of the way the game is played. You can step on an NBA floor and go through the emotions. You can't do that in hockey. You can't like the culture of our sport. You have to play it with passion. You have to be willing to fight. You have to be willing to leave it on the ice. That's what fans are investing in.

Ad

Trending

"So for us, when we charge $1,500 for a ticket to come to 4 Nations, fans know what they're getting. Cale Makar, the best defenseman in the world, wasn't in the lineup for this game. This was the most viewed game that we've had in years, and you see it, it's because it's not just based on the skill and talent. It's based on the pride, honor, playing for the guy next to you."

Ad

Subban also discussed how hockey players are constantly playing through injuries for their teams and countries, which has been evident throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"I got a question for the NBA players, what the hell are you playing for? What are you playing for? It's not about the money you make," Subban said. "All the money, what, you're injured? Well, there's a difference between being hurt and injured. Are you hurt or are you injured? There's a difference in hockey. We play hurt, we play injured. That is the culture of the sport. It's always been that way.

Ad

"So you want to talk about the business, the CBA fans get all of that. But what do fans resonate with? They resonate with what's real. You got to fight sometimes for your country. You got to compete. You got to go out there and leave it on the ice, because those people are paying the price of admission."

Ad

Ad

Subban played 834 career NHL games and won a Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league in the 2012-13 season.

Plenty of players are playing through injuries at the 4 Nations Face-Off

P.K. Subban's comments are backed by the players participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Several stars have been battling through injuries, displaying their pride and love for their country.

Ad

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby was questionable to play with an upper-body injury but has played through it and has produced five points (one goal, four assists). Americans Matthew Tkachuk, Auston Matthews and Charlie McAvoy have been dealing with injuries and playing through them. As Subban said, hockey is a different sport from the NBA and they can't be compared.

Team Canada and Team USA will face off in the 4 Nations final on Thursday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at TD Garden in Boston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles