P.K. Subban makes Connor McDavid admission as Oilers star looks to win his first Stanley Cup

P.K. Subban made some insightful comments about Connor McDavid's performance and leadership as the Edmonton Oilers clinched their spot in the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in the Connor McDavid era.

In game 6 against the Dallas Stars, McDavid played a pivotal role, contributing a highlight reel goal and an assist in the 2-1 victory. This win propelled the Oilers to their first championship round since 2006.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Subban expressed his admiration for McDavid's awareness and strategic play throughout the series.

"Last night, watching Connor McDavid on the power play made me realize that throughout this entire series, and during this playoff run, he has been aware of the importance of involving everyone," Subban said.

"He seems to understand how crucial it is for the whole team to be part of this journey. I think he’s playing fewer minutes and you can see how he’s different with his teammates, trusting them in various situations."

Subban highlighted McDavid's leadership and the way he stepped up in critical moments:

"What I loved about last night’s game was that it was his moment. This was his game to say, 'I’m pulling my team and the city of Edmonton into the Stanley Cup Finals.' It’s not about the depth of our team; it’s about me stepping up and being the greatest player in the world.

"Connor McDavid is one of the best skaters in the league, and there’s no doubt going into the Stanley Cup final that he is the best player in the world."

Leon Draisaitl's calm reaction reveals deep respect for Connor McDavid

Leon Draisaitl's reaction to Connor McDavid's highlight reel goal was subdued, noting:

"Yah it was nice. Seen it before, but nice."

Despite the flat response, he later expressed deep respect for his captain:

"There's one player in the world who can make plays like that and things like that happen... He knows what I think of him."

Draisaitl and McDavid are known for not showing much emotion publicly, but their mutual respect and care are evident to fans and media. After the game, they embraced, showing their strong bond.

Both players have worked hard to reach this point in the season, likely playing through injuries and spending countless hours perfecting their skills. Their high expectations of each other now include winning the Stanley Cup, just four wins away.

Draisaitl wasn't surprised by McDavid's goal because he expects such performances from him, just as McDavid expects exceptional plays from Draisaitl.