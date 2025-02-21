Former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban shared his thoughts on the differences between the NHL and the NBA. Speaking on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith and others, he compared the intensity of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament to the NBA All-Star Game.

"In terms of the money, you're probably right," Subban said. "There is a lot of money, but once again, I asked the question, What are you playing for? Like, if you're if you're really about it, if you're really about sports, then you're about two things, your teammates and the fans."

LeBron James missed the 2025 NBA all-star game due to ankle and foot discomfort. On the other hand players like Auston Matthew, Matthew Tkachuk, and Brady Tkachuk played against Canada in the 4 Nations final in Boston despite injury concerns. They pushed their boundaries for the fans. Three fights broke out in the first nine seconds of Saturday's 4 Nations game between Canada and the USA, showing hockey player's drive.

Meanwhile, NBA players make more money than NHL players. For example, Jayson Tatum signed a massive five-year, $314 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics where the highest NHL contract so far belongs to Leon Draisaitl amounting to $112 million for 8 years.

However, P.K. Subban stressed that true athletes play for their teammates and fans, not just money.

"And I'm sorry, it doesn't matter how much money you're making when you do not show up to play. You're letting your teammates down," Subban said. "When you do not show up to play, you're letting the fans down, that are paying you 40,50, 60 million... these people in here are paying $2,500 a ticket, five grand... If you don't get your head wrapped around that, you shouldn't be in pro sports."

P.K. Subban believes hockey players always give their best. And there are tons of examples in the NHL, where on a nightly basis players stick up for their teammates. Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno stood up for rookie Connor Bedard when a hit broke Bedard's jaw in the 2023-24 NHL season. Similarly. other players like Arber Xhekaj, Matt Rempe, and Ryan Reaves also stand up for their teammates.

Subban criticized the NBA’s load management strategy, where players rest instead of playing important games. He argued that fans pay high ticket prices and deserve to see the best players on the court.

"They make the most money. You are an example. You got to show up. You got to take that on. I'm sick and tired of making athletes greats, all-time greats, that aren't the best examples. Those are the people that we want our kids to follow..." Subban said.

"...Here's the thing, because you're making 100, 200, 300 million, you should be out there banged up. You should be that's why we pay you. Is to max out.

P.K. Subban's message for NBA players

P.K. Subban urged NBA players to take pride in their sport and always give full effort. Taking Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as examples, Subban mentioned the type of athletes he admires.

"I want you on the court dominating. I want you to go all out," Subban said. "I want Michael Jordan, I want Kobe. That's what I want in every sport. That's the guy that I follow your different version than that you don't get my respect."

P.K. Subban's comments will likely draw more comments from other experts, but until then let us know what you think. Do you think Subban's statement about the NBA is true? If not, let us know in the comments.

