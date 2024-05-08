P.K. Subban names the one player pivotal to New York Rangers' Stanley Cup ambition

Former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban believes goaltender Igor Shesterkin is the one player pivotal to the New York Rangers' Stanley Cup ambitions this season. Subban sang Shesterkin's praises during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show after the Rangers took a 2-0 series lead over the Hurricanes.

"The way he's playing right now, I don't care if it's Jeremy Swayman, Vasilevskiy or anyone else ... Igor Shesterkin is absolutely filthy, he's the backbone of this hockey club. And he's going to be the main component as to why I believe they can win the Stanley Cup this year," Subban said.

Shesterkin made 54 saves in the Rangers' 4-3 double-overtime victory in Game 2. He made 17 saves in the third period and 15 in double overtime. Subban believes Shesterkin's elite goaltending allows the Rangers to take more risks.

"Igor Shesterkin is bringing an element to New York Rangers that not very many people are able to actually capture because the belief that you can do whatever the hell you want knowing that if you give up a breakaway 2 on 1," he added.

"Then your best chance of coming out of it on the positive end is having him back here to cover up the mistakes."

Igor Shesterkin on New York Rangers' thrilling 2OT Game win against the Hurricanes

Igor Shesterkin's heroic performance led the New York Rangers to a Game 2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Russian netminder posted a .947 save percentage and kept his team in the game until Vincent Trocheck scored the game-winning power-play goal at 7:24 in the second overtime.

Shesterkin's emotions ran high after the game, as the Madison Square Garden crowd chanted his name in recognition of his stellar play.

"MSG was electric tonight, so happy to win tonight," Shesterkin said. "It's an unbelievable feeling (when they're chanting) every time, I was almost crying."

Teammate Vincent Trocheck praised Shesterkin's performance, acknowledging his crucial role in the team's success.

"Igor played an Igor-esque type game. He was outstanding, kept us in the game," Trocheck said. "It's tough to beat our team when he's making saves like he was tonight."

Defenseman Adam Fox echoed Trocheck's sentiments, emphasizing Shesterkin's importance as the backbone of the team.

"We talk about it every game," Fox said. "Not that he doesn't deserve that praise. He's the backbone of our team. I think especially if you're not on your A game for parts of it, he'll back you up and makes a huge difference, obviously, in any game, especially this time of year."

New York Rangers next face the Hurricanes on Thursday for Game 3 at Carolina.