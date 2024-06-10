Connor McDavid had an excellent outing in Game 1, but his team lost 3-0. Facing the possibility of a difficult-to-overcome two-game deficit, NHL star P.K. Subban pointed out where the team must improve around its star.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Subban said, via the Pat McAfee Show:

"You know Florida is going to be better in Game 2 than they were in Game 1. So, Edmonton has to elevate; they have to be better. But they also have to execute on special teams."

Subban added:

"McDavid was unbelievable. I thought he was great in Game 1. He wasn't complaining; he took a few shots, whether they should have been called or not. He wasn't complaining. He just has to keep doing his thing. He made some amazing plays in Game 1."

If the Florida Panthers play even better in Game 2, which Subban believes is likely, the Oilers will need to up their game significantly and provide McDavid a lot more support to even the Stanley Cup Final at one game apiece.

Connor McDavid looking forward to Game 2

Whether or not the Edmonton Oilers can win the second game of the Stanley Cup Final largely hinges on Connor McDavid. If he plays well, they have a shot in any game. Ahead of the second bout with Florida, McDavid said he was feeling better.

Connor McDavid will lead Edmonton again in Game 2

The Edmonton star admitted that he was a little nervous before the series opener, as it was the first time he'd been on that stage. He said, via NHL:

"Initially there was (pressure) the first little while. But ultimately, it's the same old game. And even today, it feels a little more normal than it did the other day. Once we get into the playing hockey side of things, well, it's just what we do. It's what we do best. That's what we love to do. And that's when things feel more normal."

Per reports, McDavid and the rest of the Oilers are still confident and don't feel like they're down and out after a disappointing first game.