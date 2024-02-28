P.K. Subban refuses to entertain "irreplaceable" Auston Matthews trade talk

Former NHL player P.K. Subban has stepped into the spotlight, vehemently defending Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the wake of recent trade speculation. Matthews, a key player for the Leafs, came under scrutiny after a disappointing performance against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, where the team suffered a 6-2 defeat.

Subban, known for his outspoken nature both on and off the ice, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his support for Matthews. Sharing a video on the social media platform, Subban posed a rhetorical question to hockey fans:

"Who’s more valuable to their team right now than Auston Matthews?"

Subban left no room for ambiguity in the accompanying caption, declaring Matthews "irreplaceable."

The former NHL defensemen passionately defended Matthews in the video clip, dismissing any notion that the star forward could be traded.

"If you think that that guy is replaceable, you’re nuts," Subban said. "He’s irreplaceable. You’re not going out and trading him and getting players that can come in and replace those 52 goals."

Matthews, at just 26 years old, has faced criticism following the team's loss against the Golden Knights despite boasting an impressive record for the season. Notably, he has notched an astonishing six hat-trick goals. Furthermore, Matthews leads the NHL's 2023-24 season leaderboard in goals with an impressive tally of 52.

His overall point total of 77 also places him among the league's top performers, ranking eighth on the leaderboard. Matthews also holds a plus-minus of 21.

Leafs win streak ended as Auston Matthews couldn't help

The Vegas Golden Knights ended the Toronto Maple Leafs' seven-game winning streak with a decisive 6-2 victory.

Jonathan Marchessault led the charge with two goals and an assist, supported by William Karlsson's goal and assist. Ivan Barbashev and Mason Morelli provided early goals for Vegas, while Adin Hill made 28 saves in goal. Despite missing key players Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, the Knights halted their own three-game losing streak.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Reaves scored for Toronto, but it wasn't enough to overcome Vegas' dominant performance. Karlsson capitalized on a turnover by Leafs captain John Tavares to extend Vegas' lead, while Marchessault sealed the victory with his 31st goal of the season. Auston Matthews made two shots on goal but found no success.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe's frustration boiled over, leading to his ejection from the game. Despite the loss, Toronto looks to rebound in its upcoming homestand against the Arizona Coyotes, and Leafs fans will want to see Auston Matthews shine again.