"Panarin snub is insane" "Leaf fans in shambles ": NHL fans react as league names finalists for 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy

As the NHL playoffs advanced into the second round, hockey enthusiasts were awaiting the announcements of the finalists for various league awards. The recent revelation of the Hart Trophy finalists for the 2023-24 season sparked a wave of reactions and debates among fans, with emotions running high and opinions varied across social media platforms.

In a tweet by Sportsnet, the Hart Trophy finalists were announced:

"Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid are the 2023-24 Hart Trophy finalists."

Expand Tweet

This trio of elite players, each with their unique contributions and standout performances throughout the season, garnered significant attention and scrutiny from the passionate NHL fan base.

Among the reactions, one fan expressed disbelief and disappointment:

"Panarin snub is insane."

Expand Tweet

"Leaf fans in shambles over tummy ache Matthews," One fan remarked remarked, referencing Toronto Maple Leafs' star player Auston Matthews.

Expand Tweet

"69 goals and selkie level defensive center for Matthews…Any other year that’s an auto-Hart. Quite a performance by these other 3 though. Truly there should be 5 finalists this year," a fan said.

"Kucherov dragged Tampa into the playoffs. It’s him imo," a fan added.

"Well that confirms the narrative. MacKinnon is 1000% winning it because he doesn't have one." another fan said.

"The it’s not even close crowd needs to stop. It is really close. I’d say Kucherov gets it." a fan mentioned.

However, one fan voice his support for Matthews.

"All had great seasons but did anyone carry a team like matthews? 69 goals, rocket Richard award, selke nominee, lady Bing nominee. No one was more valuable to their team in my opinion. He scored 1/4 of all the goals for the team," the fan said.

2023-24 NHL Hart Memorial Trophy Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid

The finalists for the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded by the NHL to the player deemed most valuable to his team, were announced Tuesday. They include Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

Kucherov is the only one out of the playoffs. He had a standout season, leading the NHL with 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists) in 81 games, setting a franchise record for the Lightning.

His performance propelled the team to their seventh consecutive playoff berth. Notably, Kucherov factored into exactly half of Tampa Bay's total goals, demonstrating his significant impact on the team's offense.

He finished 54 points ahead of his closest teammate, Brayden Point, showcasing his dominance in scoring. Kucherov also achieved several other milestones, such as becoming the fifth player in NHL history, and the first winger, to produce 100 assists in a single season.

He led in various statistical categories, including power-play assists, power-play points, three-point games, and multi-point games. At 30 years old, Kucherov is a finalist for the second time and aims to join the elite ranks of players with multiple Hart Trophy wins.