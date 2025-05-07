Panthers' Aaron Ekblad breaks silence on 2-game suspension over elbowing Brandon Hagel - "Was looking for his chest"

On Wednesday night, Aaron Ekblad will be returning from a suspension for the second time in recent weeks.

Ad

The Panthers' defenseman was originally banned for 20 games in early March because he unknowingly took a performance-enhancing substance while recovering from an injury. He came back for Game 3 of their first-round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, though that return didn't last long.

Ekblad was suspended again for delivering an elbow to the head of Lightning star Brandon Hagel in Game 4, punished with another two-game ban for his actions. The 29-year-old has now finished serving his time and will be available to play for Florida in a crucial Game 2 in Toronto.

Ad

Trending

Ekblad spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the suspension and was asked about his hit on Hagel. SDPN sports reporter Jesse Blake shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"I was coming for his chest. I caught him in the chin and that’s unfortunate, but it’s not my intention. I’m never out to hurt anybody on the ice," Ekblad said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aaron Ekblad is a pending UFA in the final season of an eight-year, $60,000,000 contract extension signed with the Panthers in 2016. The 2014 first overall pick has spent his entire 11-year career thus far in Florida.

The Panthers are happy to have Aaron Ekblad back for Game 2

Aaron Ekblad will be welcomed with open arms in his return to the Florida Panthers lineup.

Ad

Head coach Paul Maurice knows how much Ekblad means to the team and was asked to share his thoughts during pregame media availabilities. Panthers reporter Jameson Olive shared his response on X.

"We've missed him. He's a big part of what we do," Maurice said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aaron Ekblad was a huge part of the Panthers' deep playoff runs over the last two years, relied upon on the top defense pairing with Gustav Forsling. He has registered one point (one goal) in the two games he's played so far in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ekblad and the Panthers seek to even the series with a Game 2 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama