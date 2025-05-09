Panthers' Aleksander Barkov gets 100% honest about 'elite' $92,000,000 rival ahead of Game 3 against Maple Leafs

Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers have dug themselves a hole to begin their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Two straight road losses have Florida down 2-0, heading home for what has now become a virtual must-win Game 3.

While the margins were slim in Games 1 and 2, the momentum is clearly in Toronto's favor, and some of their best players are feeling it. William Nylander, in particular, has been unstoppable, having already racked up four points (three goals, one assist) through two games.

Aleksander Barkov was asked about the Maple Leafs' superstar on Friday morning and was very complimentary. Sportsnet reporter Anna Dua shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"He’s always been very skilled and talented, elite goal scorer [and] playmaker. He’s one of those guys you have to be aware of all the time… can make something out of nothing," Barkov said.

William Nylander is in the first season of the eight-year, $92,000,000 contract extension signed with the Maple Leafs in 2024. The 29-year-old had another great regular season, amassing 84 points (45 goals, 39 assists) in 82 games.

Aleksander Barkov and the Panthers remain confident they can come back

Despite a 2-0 series deficit, Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers feel good in preparation for Game 3 at home.

The Panthers' captain spoke about the mood in the locker room during his pregame media availability on Friday. TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston shared his comments on X.

"It's not the most ideal thing to be down 2-0, but I think the mood is good. We're happy to be back home. We're happy to play in front of our fans. I'm really excited for tonight's challenge," Barkov said.

Barkov and the Panthers have experienced all of the ups and downs throughout their runs to the Stanley Cup Final over the last two years. You have to expect that Game 3 will be Florida's best effort of the series, so the Maple Leafs will have to weather the storm early and often.

This crucial Game 3 between the Panthers and Maple Leafs will go down on Friday night in Florida. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

