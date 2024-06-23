Florida Panthers and Captain Aleksander Barkov are ready for the decisive Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. Barkov and alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk addressed the media following their team’s final practice session. Right now the championship is only one game away and Barkov is prioritising focus.

"Tomorrow we have one thing on our mind: to play our best game," Barkov said. "We have an unbelievable opportunity to win the Cup, but our mindset is to play our best game starting from the first shift, and that's it. That's all we're thinking about."

In Game 6, Barkov and his team faced challenges including a disallowed goal and an ultimately disappointing 5-1 defeat to the Oilers.

Aleksander Barkov managed to score a goal on three shots but ended the game with a minus-2 rating. His goal-scoring efforts faced a setback when a tally in the second period was disallowed upon review due to an offside call. Despite this setback, Barkov later found the net again. However, that was the only goal the Panthers scored in that game.

Throughout the playoffs, Barkov has been a key player for the Panthers. He has accumulated 22 points with 57 shots, 51 hits, and 24 blocked shots in 23 games.

With the series now tied at three games apiece, Aleksander Barkov and the Panthers are determined to win ice hockey's ultimate prize. Barkov and his team will enter Monday’s showdown, with only one intention, "Not again," since they lost in the previous season to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vladimir Tarasenko of the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues. Now, he's sharing his experience as the Panthers face a similar situation in Game 7.

“Stay with the plan,” Tarasenko said (via NHL.com). “When the puck drops, you will be able to control your nerves. It’s the same game you played for many, many years. I think whoever can control their emotions better will have a better chance.”

The Panthers led the series 3-0 but lost the last three games. Despite this, players like Matthew Tkachuk are focused on the chance to win and make history.

“Game 7, at home, how could you not be so jacked up?” Tkachuk said. Just go in there and win one game. This is what it comes down to."

Now, as the Panther face the possibility of a reverse sweep, coach Paul Maurice and Aleksander Barkov are aiming for a win at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.