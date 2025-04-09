Panthers' Brad Marchand hilariously trolls Maple Leafs' decision to acquire former Bruins teammate Brandon Carlo

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers secured a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. With the victory, they ended their five-game losing streak. Before the game, Panthers forward Brad Marchand was asked about his former Boston Bruins teammate, Brandon Carlo, who was traded to Toronto before the deadline on March 7.

"You got a scumbag?" Marchand jokingly said, via TSN. "No, I love Brand. He's one of the best buddies on the team there. And they got an incredible teammate in the room. Great locker room guy, great competitor. He's one of the best defensemen at killing. Plays one of the best six in the league and just a steady, steady guy that can log a ton of minutes.

"You know, he wants to win. He competes at a very high level. So they got an incredible player back there, you know, and they got him on term, too, so. Huge pickup for that team."

Carlo was traded by Boston in exchange for Fraser Minten, a 2026 conditional first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick. Marchand was also traded near the deadline. He joined the Panthers from Boston for a conditional 2027 second-round pick. He had 21 goals and 26 assists in 61 games before the trade.

Carlo spoke about facing Marchand in their last game. He said it felt like practice when he boxed him out near the net.

"Reminded me of practice, but weird too, at times just to see him across the ice," Carlo said. "But overall, got to see him after the game and just communicate a little bit more on everything that we've been going through in different facets, but similarly over the past month. So great guy, great friend, but now he's on another team, so we just continue to compete against him."

Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo chirped at one another in their last game

Brad Marchand also joked that Brandon Carlo tripped him during the game.

"He tripped me, though. Yeah, he came after me," Marchand said. "It cut deep."

Carlo replied that he only chirped at Marchand for embellishing a high-sticking call.

"I just was chirping him and saying that he was embellishing it." Carlo said. "So, no, nothing crazy. Now that I chirped him, I'm open for fire. So, I'm sure he'll come with something tonight for me."

Since joining Florida, Marchand has only two points in seven games. Both players are focused on helping their teams as they have made it to the playoffs.

