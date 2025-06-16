Panthers' Brad Marchand just one step away from matching Wayne Gretzky's legendary Stanley Cup Finals record

Wayne Gretzky’s record of seven goals in a Stanley Cup Final has stood since 1985. Now, Brad Marchand sits just one goal behind him. Marchand has already scored six times in this Final, and he is within reach of matching Gretzky’s mark.

Ad

Marchand is the first player to score five or more goals in a Cup Final for two different teams. In addition, he has scored the most road goals in NHL Cup Final history. His 16 postseason game-winning goals tie him with Jaromir Jagr and Patrick Marleau for 10th all-time.

Marchand’s move to the Florida Panthers was unexpected. He did not want to leave Boston. But his time with Florida has helped him find new success. He is playing on the Panthers’ third line and is making a huge impact.

Ad

Trending

Marchand’s season started with injuries. He had three surgeries last summer, and his performance in the regular season was not his best. But now, he is leading the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

In Game 5, Marchand scored two important goals. His first goal came from a quick play after a faceoff. His second goal was a strong individual effort, where he beat defenders and scored in style. Both goals helped Florida win 5-2 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Ad

Marchand has also helped keep the team relaxed. He started small team traditions, like Dairy Queen visits and team steam room sessions before games. These moments have kept the Panthers focused and united.

Marchand’s calm attitude helps the team in pressure moments.

“It’s gonna play out the way it’s gonna play out,” Marchand said, via The Athletic. “I’ve said it a ton of times, we’re just enjoying the moment. It’s a special time, special memories we’re gonna have forever.”

Ad

This is Marchand’s fourth trip to the Stanley Cup Final. He won his first Cup in 2011 with Boston. Now, he has a chance to win his second.

Don Cherry thinks Brad Marchand could return to Boston after this season

On the 312th episode of the Grapevine podcast, Don Cherry talked about Brad Marchand’s future. Marchand will soon become an unrestricted free agent. Don’s son, Tim, asked where Marchand might go next.

Ad

Don said maybe Marchand would return to the Boston Bruins. Don also suggested there might already be a quiet plan between Marchand and the Bruins. He said [06:09]:

“Maybe they said, ‘Listen, you sign them for this year. We’ll sign them. We’ll sign them next…’” Don said.

For now, Marchand's focus is completely on the upcoming Game 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama