Panthers' Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk back in lineup for 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs battle

"So there isn't anybody that I would say that I know is not ready for game one — that there's an injury there that's week to week," Maurice said on Thursday (01:08), via Florida Hockey Now.

"We had some guys just overuse injuries, I think, in the last two weeks. We had some guys, minor groins, things like that. And we'll hold them out of practice tomorrow unless they're right there. Like, we're not going to run them hard early in this to set anybody back. But everybody is possible for Game 1."

Marchand was traded from Boston in March, and at that time, he was injured. He has played 10 games for the Panthers, recording two goals and two assists. Tkachuk has not played with Marchand yet.

Their return comes before the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Matthew Tkachuk welcomes Brad Marchand to Panthers in first text

Matthew Tkachuk talked about the first message he sent to Brad Marchand after the trade from the Boston Bruins. On Wednesday's "Up and Adams Show," Tkachuk shared how he welcomed Marchand to the team. He mentioned that they were excited to have him and focused on aiming for the Stanley Cup.

"I texted him first when he first got traded out to let him know that we're super excited to have him and, you know, let's go finish the job this year," Tkachuk said. "The competitiveness is obviously in everybody. But, once you become on the same team, it's an instant connection, and you have to if you want to win.”

Marchand, a longtime Boston Bruins player and captain, was traded to the Panthers after 16 seasons. The trade pushed through as Marchand was set to become a free agent and could not reach an agreement on a new contract with Boston.

Tkachuk has been sidelined since February, but his presence will give the Panthers a boost in the playoff series against the Lightning.

"I will say it's been very good (the) last probably few days on the ice," Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk missed 30 games this season and has 22 goals and 57 points.

