Panthers fans react as Stanley Cup champ Nate Schmidt signs $10.5M deal with Mammoth: "Take care of the GOAT" "Gonna freaking miss you"

Nate Schmidt is joining the Utah Mammoth. The team announced on Tuesday that they signed him to a three-year contract worth $10.5 million. The deal has an average annual value of $3.5 million.
Utah Mammoth tweeted on X,
"Schmidt to Utah! We’ve signed Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt to a three-year contract."
Schmidt played for the Florida Panthers last season. He scored five goals and added 14 assists for 19 points in 80 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he had three goals and nine assists in 23 games, helping the Panthers win their second straight Stanley Cup.
The Panthers and the general NHL fans started reacting on X, following the announcement of Schmidt's signing.
“Take care of the goat.” One fan said.
“Aww we are gonna freaking miss you.” Another fan wrote.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X:
"Well deserved. Forever a Panthers legend," a fan reacted.
"Congratulations Schmidty! Bringing championship spirit and energy to your new team. Will miss him in FL. ❤️" another fan said.
"Good for Nate. He was awesome for FLA in the playoffs deserved a bit of stability." a third fan said.
"Met him in SLC during the VGK Road Trip several years ago. Excited to have him in Utah full-time!" one fan mentioned.
Schmidt brought experience and steady defense to Florida. Utah now adds a player with playoff success, and Florida will have to fill his role through free agency or from within the team.
Utah Mammoth's Chris Armstrong talked about signing Stanley Cup champion Nate Schmidt
Utah Mammoth president Chris Armstrong shared his thoughts on Nate Schmidt’s signing. He said the team is happy that Nate and his wife, Allie, chose Utah. Armstrong believes Schmidt’s playoff experience will help the team.
"We are excited that Nate and his wife, Allie, have chosen Utah," Armstrong said, via NHL.com. "Nate's depth of playoff experience and most recent impact in helping the Florida Panthers complements our group of existing veterans extremely well. He will play a big role in helping to move our team forward this coming season."
Schmidt has played for several NHL teams after starting his career with the Washington Capitals back in 2013. So far, he has played 741 games, scoring 239 points and 40 points in 99 playoff games.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama