  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Aleksander Barkov
  • Panthers GM Bill Zito gets real about Aleksander Barkov’s knee injury that will see him miss 2026 Winter Olympics

Panthers GM Bill Zito gets real about Aleksander Barkov’s knee injury that will see him miss 2026 Winter Olympics

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 27, 2025 18:05 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Alexander Barkov out for season, misses 2026 Olympics after Knee surgery (Source: Imagn)

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov will miss most of the season after a knee surgery, which also rules him out of the 2026 Olympics. The men’s hockey tournament at the Milano-Cortina Games is set to begin on Feb. 11, with Finland facing Slovakia in the opening match, followed by Sweden against host Italy.

Ad

Barkov suffered the injury during Thursday's practice when he collided with teammate Niko Mikkola and had to be helped off the ice. He had surgery on his ACL and MCL on Friday, performed by Dr. John Uribe at Baptist Health Doctors Hospital. The team expects Barkov's recovery to take seven to nine months.

Panthers GM Bill Zito called the situation “heartbreaking” and said missing the Olympics is a big loss for Barkov.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It’s heartbreaking," Zito said. "That’s about all I can say… It’s heartbreaking.”
Ad

Zito also spoke with Barkov after the injury, saying he responded calmly:

“Thanks, buddy. How are you?”

Panthers coach Paul Maurice stressed that Barkov’s leadership continues to guide the team even while he is out.

“Sam Reinhart doesn’t wear an ‘A,’ and he could be the captain of this team," Maurice said on Friday. "That part of it, I’m not concerned about.”
Ad
Ad

Maurice also stressed the importance of focusing on what the team can control. Right after Barkov's injury on Thursday, he said:

“If he misses an exhibition game, or if he is out long term, it's just not going to affect that day. We have to win the hockey game. We have to prep for it. That’s all.”

Barkov has spent his entire 12-year NHL career with the Panthers and is known as one of the league’s top two-way centers. In the 2024-25 season, he scored 71 points and played key minutes in the playoffs, including the Stanley Cup Final.

Ad

Apart from Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk faces a season-start injury setback

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice previously spoke about Matthew Tkachuk’s situation. Tkachuk will miss the start of the season with a lower-body injury and is expected back in December.

On June 18, following the Panthers' second Cup win, Maurice talked about how Tkachuk played through a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia but still contributed in the playoffs.

Ad
“He was a mess,” Maurice said, via NHL.com, noting how Tkachuk managed himself on the ice to stay effective while avoiding further injury.

Maurice praised Tkachuk’s smart play and effort, saying his last games in the Stanley Cup run were among his best.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications