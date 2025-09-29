Panthers GM Bill Zito makes his intentions clear about salary cap flexibility with Aleksander Barkov's $10M on LTIR

The Florida Panthers will start the 2025-26 season without their captain, Aleksander Barkov. He got injured during Friday's practiece and had ACL and MCL surgery. Barkov will be placed on LTIR, freeing up his $10 million cap. He is signed to an eight-year $80 million contract, according to Spotrac, through 2029-30 campaign.

Panthers general manager and president of hockey operations Bill Zito spoke about managing the team with Barkov on LTIR. He highlighted that handling the situation is part of normal team operations.

"On (management’s) side of the coin, it’s something we do every day anyway," Zito said on Sunday, via The Athletic. "You’re going through other rosters. You’re going through who might be available."

Zito added that they field phone calls and check costs for potential moves. Projections are made, and options are considered carefully before acting. If a move improves the team, they will do it, but if the potential is not there, they'll wait.

"You do your projections, and so that just continues," Zito said. "And if there’s something that we think makes us better as a team, we’ll do it. And if not, we don’t. It’s really no different."

Barkov was expected to help Florida in its quest to lift the Stanley Cup for the third consecutive year and create a dynasty. His absence in the lineup will be felt, especially his two-way play.

He had 20 goals and 51 assists for 71 points in 67 games last season. Barkov has played 12 seasons since being drafted at No. 2 in 2013. He has played 804 games in his career and has scored 782 points, including 286 goals and 496 assists.

Looking at his offensive production peak, Barkov's best year came in 2018-19 with 96 points, his only 90-point season. However, he also has three with at least 80 points and two campaigns in which he missed that mark by two points.

Barkov has been a steady scorer for Florida, and his offense will not be easy to replace.

Panthers' interest in Jack Roslovic after Aleksander Barkov's injury

NHL insider Nick Alberga reacted to Aleksander Barkov’s injury by linking Florida to free agent Jack Roslovic. He suggested Roslovic could be an option as the forward remains unsigned.

"Brutal. Panthers are signing Jack Roslovic, right?" Alberga tweeted on Saturday.

Roslovic scored 22 goals and 17 assists last season with the Carolina Hurricanes. With Barkov out long-term and Matthew Tkachuk injured, Alberga sees Roslovic as possible depth scoring help.

