Panthers GM Bill Zito reveals shocking strategy to keep Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett & Aaron Ekblad with Florida - "We're going to spend it all"

The Florida Panthers have become a bit of a dynasty. They've made three straight Stanley Cup Finals, winning two in a row. They also have some key free agents who might walk out the door soon.

This nucleus of players, which includes some added at the trade deadline, would be difficult to keep. However, Panthers general manager Bill Zito has a plan, and it involves spending a lot.

With Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett all entering free agency, Zito knows his work is cut out for him.

"Ownership has empowered us to try to do everything we can, to have the best team we can," Zito said o Wednesday, via "The Pat McAfee Show."

"So we're going to spend it all. It's just trying to keep everybody together and have together and have a meaningful team. And if players sign up to come here, we want to be able to also have other good players, so hopefully they can appreciate that."

Zito is hoping that they'll take a bit of a hometown discount to stick with the team as it tries to maintain a dynasty. Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk urged them to get as much money as they can. Time will tell which mindset wins.

Florida GM Bill Zito admits Panthers have advantage in free agency

The Panthers play in a state that doesn't have income tax. It helps in free agency and is something NHL pundits have called for the removal of.

Bill Zito addressed the Florida advantage (Imagn)

Panthers general manager Bill Zito is aware of his situation, and he was honest about the advantages.

"There's the hockey piece, but the environmental piece, I'll call it right, the weather, the fun, the flip flops, that's all part of it because it's too hard to not be happy when you're at the rink," Zito said on Wednesday, via "The Pat McAfee Show."

He also admitted that NHL players have a lot on their plates, so having a good place to live with fun things to do is a huge part of their decision.

