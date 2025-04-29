Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice spoke calmly about Aaron Ekblad’s hit on Brandon Hagel in Game 4. Florida won 4-2 after scoring twice late in the third period. But the game became heated after Ekblad delivered a high hit on Hagel in the second period.

Ekblad appeared to hit Hagel with his forearm to the chin. The hit looked brutal as Hagel fell hard on his back and did not return to the game. Despite the serious hit by Ekblad, no penalty was called. The hit came just days after Hagel was suspended for a late hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in Game 2.

When asked about the play, Paul Maurice made his position clear. Maurice didn’t want to use the media to push his opinion and preferred to stay in his lane.

"I want to be consistent with what I’ve said," Maurice said. [2:30] "On the Hagel, I saw it. I’ve seen it before. Saw it last year. We’ll all coach, the players will play, the refs will make the calls, and the league will do what they will. I just want to be — I don’t want to use this platform to start making my case on this. Everybody’s got a job to do. I’ll stay in my lane."

This series has seen several physical plays and rising tensions. Another play in Game 4 involved Florida’s Niko Mikkola, who was ejected for boarding Zemgus Girgensons early in the third period.

Previously in Game 3, Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk was given a five-minute major for a late hit but was not suspended. So far, the NHL has not said that Ekblad will face discipline. The Lightning are down 3-1 in the series against Florida.

Paul Maurice commented on Panthers' comeback win

Paul Maurice also talked about the Florida Panthers' 4-2 win after a 5-1 loss on Saturday. He said that the team needed this kind of comeback.

"We haven’t had a lot of these this year," Maurice said, via NHL.com "They have been grinders. It has been tough. We had key guys out of the lineup. … So, we don’t have the history of the comeback and that’s a little tougher. It was really important mentally to come back."

Anton Lundell scored the first goal for the Panthers. Aaron Ekblad tied the game, and Seth Jones gave Florida the lead just 11 seconds later. Carter Verhaeghe scored the final goal into an empty net. Heading into Game 5, they have a chance to secure their spot in the playoffs.

