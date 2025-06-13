Panthers HC Paul Maurice experiences "schizophrenic mood swings" due to constant back-and-forth in all 2025 Stanley Cup Final games

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice reacted following the 5-4 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday.

The Panthers had a strong start, scoring three goals in the first period, but the Oilers responded with four straight goals to take the lead. Florida tied the game with 20 seconds left, but Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to win it for Edmonton and tie the series at 2-2.

Maurice said that the Panthers have now had two "painful" overtime losses and two exciting wins but that the series is now a best-of-three one.

"We’ve had two overtime losses now that are painful, and we’ve enjoyed the two wins, so we’re flat now — best two out of three," Maurice said (4:01).

He also spoke about the high level of talent and depth on both sides:

“We’ve got some of the best players in the world for sure — incredible depth on both teams.”

Maurice said that it has been difficult to handle the emotions on the bench during these games.

He said that one moment it feels like the team is in control, while the next it feels like they aren't. Maurice said that the back-and-forth makes each game feel unpredictable but that it's impressive to see the players keep trying through it all.

"And then, schizophrenic mood swings on the bench — like you’re going, then you’re not — and everybody’s trying. So it’s impressive to watch," Maurice added.

In Monday’s Game 3, Florida beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-1. Paul Maurice said that Sam Reinhart’s goal changed the game. The Panthers were leading 2-1 when Reinhart scored soon after Edmonton’s goal, with Maurice calling that the key moment.

"The Sam Reinhart goal is the inflection point in the game," Maurice said (via NHL.com). "So at 2-1, especially with what both teams have been through in the first two, there is no lead at that point. Sam's goal was very important for us."

Brad Marchand, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Florida. Marchand set a Stanley Cup Final record by scoring in the first three games as Florida stayed disciplined and played strong.

The Florida (14-7) face the Edmonton Oilers (14-6) in Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

