Panthers HC Paul Maurice gives his opinion on scrutiny faced by Maple Leafs players after humiliating Game 7 loss

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified May 19, 2025 05:24 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice talked about the pressure on Toronto Maple Leafs players (Source: Imagn)

The Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 on Sunday in front of their home crowd at Scotiabank Arena. This season, the Leafs were playing under a different coach, Craig Berube. They also had a new captain - Auston Matthews, but the outcome this season was again disappointing, another Game 7 loss to exit the playoffs.

After the game, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was asked about the pressure on Leafs players. NHL insider Luke Fox shared Maurice’s answer on X. Maurice said the passion for the Leafs brings a lot of pressure. He explained that the attention the team gets is both good and bad.

"What's great for the league is hard for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their players, Maurice said. "The passion for the Toronto Maple, the scrutiny these men are under is why everybody else gets paid so much. It's a driver. There's a cost to it—for them. There's a challenge.
"...There's a cost for these guys, for their families. When you lose a game like this, it's going to be rough on them."

Maurice said even when players do things right, they still face criticism after a loss. He said that the Leafs are a strong team.

"This is a good team," Maurice said. "This is a much better team than we played two years ago. Much better. It's a much better team than we played 23 years ago in the conference final. This team is in that group of teams—like ours—where there's 11 this year. Then there's eight."
The former Leafs HC also said they’re one of the few teams with a real chance to win the Stanley Cup. But, this is something the Leafs have failed to win since 1967.

"They have a chance. That's one of those teams," Maurice said. "So, you're going to assign a whole bunch of character flaws just aren't true."
Toronto Maple Leafs' recurring playoff failures

The Toronto Maple Leafs led the series 2-0 before losing four of the next five games. They haven’t reached the Eastern Conference final since 2002. Last postseason, they lost to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of round 1.

This year’s run started with a first-round win over the Senators. The Leafs survived a comeback to advance, but couldn’t hold their lead against Florida.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had several playoff collapses over the past two decades. They have won just two playoff series since 2004, and the Leafs fans are still waiting for a deep run.

Abhilasha Aditi

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
