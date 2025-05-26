Panthers HC Paul Maurice makes shocking admission regarding captain Matthew Tkachuk - "Hated him"

Before they joined forces for the Florida Panthers, Paul Maurice was not a fan of Matthew Tkachuk. The 27-year-old is known for an abrasive style of play that entails talking trash and never backing down from conflict.

Ad

He's also known for hitting his opponents in games. That had prompted a certain impression of Tkachuk in Maurice's mind.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

But when Maurice met Tkachuk, he quickly understood that he was wrong in his initial assessment of his now star player and alternate captain. The veteran coach had a wild analogy to explain this during his media availability.

"Have you ever shotgunned a beer? Have you ever been to church, not church, but something spiritual? Would you shotgun a beer in church? Okay, that doesn't make you a hypocrite. There's a context and a place for all things," Maurice said.

Ad

The Florida Panthers coach added:

"These men are honest. So that personality, it's all real. I hated Matthew Tkachuk, that's a little too strong, when I was in Winnipeg, right? Like, and then you meet him, and you go, 'My God, what a wonderful human being!' I've said these guys are different."

He added that Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett are endearing individuals as well. But players have different responsibilities in the game. It's unfair to judge their character from their actions on the ice.

Ad

"Then the puck drops. Sometimes you say a prayer, sometimes you shotgun a beer. It's kind of like our team," Maurice concluded.

Matthew Tkachuk reflects on controversial Sebastian Aho hit

Matthew Tkachuk picked out Sebastian Aho and made him the target of that abrasive play style in Game 3. Getting revenge for Sam Reinhart, Tkachuk took Aho down and eventually, when the brutal fight was over, got a 10-minute misconduct and roughing.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk explained his hit (Imagn)

He explained his position afterwards via ESPN:

Ad

"I don't really look at it as intent or intimidation at all. It's just sticking up for teammates. We're a family in there. It could happen to anybody and there's probably 20 guys racing to be the guy to stick up for a teammate like that. That's just how our team's built. That's why we're successful. I don't think any of us would be thrilled at that play in Game 2."

Aho hit Sam Reinhart and the latter missed Game 3. So Tkachuk was sticking up for his teammate against the Carolina Hurricanes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama