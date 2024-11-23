Panthers HC Paul Maurice offers praise for Blackhawks’ storied history & current potential

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice praised the Chicago Blackhawks for their history and potential during Thursday’s game. Prior to the Panthers' defeat, he pointed out their young talent, especially Connor Bedard.

"You guys came to the rink for 20 years, won Stanley Cups and beat the hell out of everybody, and you just assume that's the way it should go every year." Paul Maurice said. "But you've got good young players. Got a superstar. It's just a matter of time."

Paul Maurice referred to Connor Bedard, the first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard won the Calder Trophy last year with 61 points. This season, he has three goals and 12 assists for 15 points. Although Bedard had no shots on goal in 19:32 of ice time on Thursday, he has played well this season. His highlights include a three-point night against Edmonton.

The Blackhawks ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the Panthers. Petr Mrazek made 32 saves in his return to the lineup.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson praised his team’s effort against a tough opponent.

“I think we’ve done well against some of the top teams, and obviously this is the top team, and they don’t let up." Richardson said, "From the first shift it was pressure, even at the start of the second [they] put us under some pressure, but Petr was excellent to give us a chance to break out of those pressure points. I thought special teams were great, and that was the difference.”

While Bedard didn’t stand out in this game, his potential is clear. He is leading the way for a young team that is improving.

Paul Maurice pointed out mistakes in Panthers' loss

The Blackhawks scored first with a power-play goal by Teuvo Teravainen at 2:46 of the first period to make it 1-0. In the second period, Craig Smith extended the lead to 2-0 at 10:07 with a breakaway goal. The Panthers responded with a goal from Sam Reinhart at 10:41 of the second period, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Paul Maurice was clearly not happy with the loss.

“We turned five pucks over in the neutral zone that were not contested turnovers. You can’t forecheck turnovers, so I think that got us into a bit of trouble." Maurice said. "And then there was an awful lot of stuff that we left, were late on a whole bunch of things out there.”

In the final minute of the third period, Nick Foligno scored an empty-net goal at 19:00 to make it 3-1 and secured the win for the Blackhawks.

