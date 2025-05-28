Panthers injury update: Florida handed major injury boost with Niko Mikkola, Sam Reinhart, AJ Greer for possible series-clinching Game 5

The Florida Panthers missed clinching in a sweep during Game 4, but they can still win the Eastern Conference Finals on the road in Game 5 on Wednesday. They will have a full complement of players to attempt to do so, including a few who were hurt.
According to Panthers coach Paul Maurice, Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola and AJ Greer, all of whom missed Game 4, should be available tonight. That gives the Panthers their full lineup as they try to secure a third consecutive trip to the finals.
Reinhart had been out due to a hit from Sebastian Aho, which forward Matthew Tkachuk got revenge for in Game 3. Tkachuk got a late major penalty and roughing, but he wanted to stand up for his fallen teammate.
The Carolina Hurricanes will host Game 5, and they'll attempt to stave off defeat. They shut out the Panthers in Game 4 for their first win in the conference finals in 19 years, but they're still facing a 3-1 deficit with Florida immediately getting reinforcements.
Florida Panthers still have strong odds to win
Going up 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a virtually guaranteed series win. Only four teams have come back from that deficit in the postseason, with the most recent being 11 years ago.
Still, the Carolina Hurricanes are not dead yet, and their odds to win the series got cut in half with the clutch Game 4 win. Florida is still overwhelmingly favored at -1600, but that's down -5000 heading into Game 4 per ESPN.
Carolina is now +750, which is down from +1500, after their win. Florida's overall odds to win the Stanley Cup are now +105, whereas it was previously -110, and the Canes are now an extreme long shot at +1800.
Even if the Hurricanes win today, they'll have to go back on the road for Game 6 to face a raucous crowd in Florida and a team that will still have the series advantage. Florida did lose a 3-0 lead in the finals last year to the Edmonton Oilers before winning Game 7 in dramatic fashion.
