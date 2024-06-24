Panthers' Kyle Okposo shares moving conversation with his son ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Florida Panthers' Kyle Okposo had a moving conversation with his son ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The forward is all set to return to the lineup in Game 7 after being a scratch in Game 6.

The Panthers enter a massive Game 7 after blowing a 3-0 series lead. Florida looked to be well on their way to winning the Stanley Cup, but have lost three straight to be in a Game 7 at home on Monday night.

Ahead of Game 7, Okposo shared a touching moment with his son. He told his son what he was doing at his age, which is exactly what he will now be doing.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"I grabbed my son today, who's eight, and said, 'You know what I was doing when I was your age? I was in the driveway with my Rollerblades on pretending I was in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final'. How special is it you're going to the game?" Okposo said.

Okposo has skated in five games of the Stanley Cup Final as he was scratched in Game 6. In the Finals, he is yet to record a point.

The 36-year-old forward has never won a Stanley Cup in his career and is playing his first playoff since 2016. Okposo was acquired by Florida from the Buffalo Sabres at the trade deadline.

Florida Panthers still confident going into Game 7

The Florida Panthers have blown a 3-0 series lead but still have one more chance to win the Stanley Cup on Monday.

Despite Florida losing three straight games, the Panthers enter Game 7 confident they will win the Stanley Cup at home.

"Embracing that is the key to it," Maurice said, via NHL.com.. "Feeling positive about and feeling excited about it, and that's coming. Both teams get that opportunity to feel fired up.

"Game 7, Stanley Cup Final, it is set for every young man's dreams. Nobody ever dreamt about a Game 4 overtime winner. It's always Game 7."

If Florida can defeat Edmonton in Game 7, the comeback would all be forgotten as the team would be forever engraved as a champion.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for 8 p.m. EDT in Florida on Monday night. Entering the game, the Panthers are slight favorites at -112 with the Edmonton Oilers being -108 underdogs. The over/under is set at 5.5 with the under juiced to -155.