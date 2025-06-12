Panthers lineup today: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 12, 2025

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to build momentum on a dominant Game 3 performance when they collide with the Edmonton Oilers in a highly anticipated Game 4.
While Edmonton was able to jump out to an early lead in this Stanley Cup Final series with a 4-3 win in Game 1, the reigning Stanley Cup champs responded with a sensational double-OT win on the road in Game 2, evening up the series before heading to Florida.
On Monday, with the fans at Amerant Bank Arena behind it, the team was able to take a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series with a series-defining performance that will put Edmonton on the back foot heading into Game 4 tonight.
Florida Panthers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwads
- Carer Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
- Evan Rodrigues - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
- Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
- AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich
Defense
- Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
- Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
- Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov
Goalies
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Vitek Vanecek
Powerplay
- Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Seth Jones, Aaron Ekblad
- Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt
Penalty Kill
- Tomas Nosek, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad
- Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Dmitry Kulikov, Seth Jones
Looking at the odds for tonight's Game 4 showdown between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers
Heading into Game 4 tonight, bettors seem to be backing the reigning Stanley Cup champs to get the job done on their home ice.
At the time of publication, Florida is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major US-based sportsbooks following a lopsided win in Game 3.
Currently, Florida is sitting as a -148 favorite on DraftKings, while Edmonton is a +124 underdog.
Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Florida is a -152 favorite, while Edmonton is a +126 underdog.
Based on the latest betting odds from FanDuel, it would take a $152 bet on the Panthers to profit $100. A $100 bet on the Oilers would win $126 in addition to the original bet if Edmonton emerges from tonight's game victorious.
Following tonight's clash in Florida, the series will head back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday, with a potential closeout Game 6 set for Tuesday in Florida.
