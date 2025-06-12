  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Florida Panthers
  • Panthers lineup today: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 12, 2025

Panthers lineup today: Florida’s projected lineup for Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 12, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Jun 12, 2025 15:17 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Florida Panthers' projected lines for tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to build momentum on a dominant Game 3 performance when they collide with the Edmonton Oilers in a highly anticipated Game 4.

Ad

While Edmonton was able to jump out to an early lead in this Stanley Cup Final series with a 4-3 win in Game 1, the reigning Stanley Cup champs responded with a sensational double-OT win on the road in Game 2, evening up the series before heading to Florida.

On Monday, with the fans at Amerant Bank Arena behind it, the team was able to take a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series with a series-defining performance that will put Edmonton on the back foot heading into Game 4 tonight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Florida Panthers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwads

  1. Carer Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
  2. Evan Rodrigues - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
  3. Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand
  4. AJ Greer - Tomas Nosek - Jonah Gadjovich

Defense

  1. Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
  2. Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
  3. Nate Schmidt - Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

  1. Sergei Bobrovsky
  2. Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay

  1. Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Seth Jones, Aaron Ekblad
  2. Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt
Ad

Penalty Kill

  1. Tomas Nosek, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad
  2. Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Dmitry Kulikov, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for tonight's Game 4 showdown between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers

Heading into Game 4 tonight, bettors seem to be backing the reigning Stanley Cup champs to get the job done on their home ice.

Ad

At the time of publication, Florida is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major US-based sportsbooks following a lopsided win in Game 3.

Currently, Florida is sitting as a -148 favorite on DraftKings, while Edmonton is a +124 underdog.

Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Florida is a -152 favorite, while Edmonton is a +126 underdog.

Based on the latest betting odds from FanDuel, it would take a $152 bet on the Panthers to profit $100. A $100 bet on the Oilers would win $126 in addition to the original bet if Edmonton emerges from tonight's game victorious.

Following tonight's clash in Florida, the series will head back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday, with a potential closeout Game 6 set for Tuesday in Florida.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications