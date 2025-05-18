Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk beams with confidence for Game 7 against Maple Leafs - "built on wearing teams down"

The Florida Panthers will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference second round at Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Panthers lost Game 6 at home 2-0, and the winner of Sunday's game will move on to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Matthew Tkachuk is confident heading into the game and said that Florida is built for a full seven-game series.

“Our game is built on wearing teams down over the course of a seven-game series,” Tkachuk said on Sunday, via The Athletic's Chris Johnston. “over the course of a game. It might not show in the first five minutes, but hopefully it shows in an overtime or late in the third."

Panthers coach Paul Maurice also spoke about the mindset for Game 7. He shared a story from his junior hockey coaching days, when a coach once told his players to play like it was their last game of organized hockey. Maurice said the message still applies, even at the NHL level, as in a Game 7, players often give everything they have.

Maurice has coached in five Game 7s and won all of them. He said players usually forget about pain or injury in these moments.

“There’s a freedom to Game 7,” Maurice said on Sunday, via NHL.com. “Everybody goes and everybody goes hard.”

He added that both teams have earned the right to compete in this final game.

Florida Panthers ready for Game 7 challenge, says Matthew Tkachuk

The Florida Panthers will play Game 7 in Toronto after losing in Game 6 at home. Matthew Tkachuk commended the Leafs for their performance.

“They played really well," Tkachuk said on Saturday. "They did what they’ve been doing all series—blocking shots, sacrificing their bodies.”

He did not score in the game and finished with a minus-1 rating. Joseph Woll stopped all 22 shots for his first playoff shutout. Auston Matthews scored first, and Max Pacioretty added another goal in the third period.

Tkachuk said the Panthers have already moved on from the loss.

“At the end of the day, we were down 2–0 in this series,” Tkachuk said. “We would’ve loved to finish it tonight, but we’re not going to sit here and pout. Game 7 is an opportunity to make a name for ourselves again.”

Florida has recent Game 7 experience, winning against the Boston Bruins in the first round in 2023. It also beat the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup final. This history could help them stay calm under pressure on Sunday.

