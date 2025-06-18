Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk bluntly advises Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett to bag monster contract from Florida - "Bill probably can't stand me"

The Florida Panthers are set to risk losing a couple of free agents who were crucial to their success. However, Matthew Tkachuk wants them to make money, and he doesn't mind whether it's with Florida or not.
"I mean, all unrestricted free (agents), that sound has to be music to your ears, and looking for three in a row, yeah," Tkachuk said on Tuesday. "I mean, that's music to my ears."
He added that he told players like Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand to make as much money as they can.
"Bill (Zito) probably can't stand me," Tkachuk said. "I'm an all-player guy, like you better go out there and get that Brinks truck right in your front yard. So I'm so happy for those guys, how can you picture a better contract here for those three so very, very happy for those guys, whatever ends up happening."
He admitted that since he's hopeful to stick around for "many, many, many, many more years," he would love for the free agents to return. However, he wants them to make the right decision for themselves.
Marchand and Bennett starred in the Stanley Cup Final. Bennet's four-goal masterpiece in Game 6 on Tuesday sealed the series and earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy.
Matthew Tkachuk reveals extent of injury he played through
Matthew Tkachuk sat out the second half of the season, hoping to be back for the playoffs. He returned in the first round, but that was up in the air for a while.
As it turned out, he wasn't healthy at all, and was he's playing through injury. He revealed that he dealt with a torn adductor and a hernia.
“I wouldn’t be here without the trainers and the doctors and those people, and that’s what makes this Cup more special for me is how hard it was just to be out there and to get to the point of playing," Tkachuk said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "I owe those guys. This Cup is because of them for me, and I’m so lucky.”
Florida coach Paul Maurice said Tkachuk was a "mess" before the playoffs. However, the Panthers were able to get him comfortable enough to play and make a huge impact in the playoffs.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama