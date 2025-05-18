Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk makes his opinion on Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews clear

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers' season is on the line for the first time in 2024-25 on Sunday night.

Having failed to capitalize in a close-out Game 6 at home on Friday night, Tkachuk and the Panthers now face a Game 7 on the road in Toronto.

It shapes up to be an incredible atmosphere and scene, as two Atlantic Division heavyweights face off with an Eastern Conference Finals berth against the Carolina Hurricanes as the reward.

The Panthers know how much of a challenge the Maple Leafs pose to them, and particularly their superstar Auston Matthews, who got off the schneid in Game 6. Matthew Tkachuk was asked to share his thoughts on Matthews prior to Game 7 on Sunday morning and was very complimentary of his USA teammate.

Arun Srinivasan of The Leafs Nation posted his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"I think he's been playing really well this whole series. He's a force at both ends. And I got to see his leadership at the 4 Nations and how he leads by example. I wouldn't say he's the most vocal in the room, but when he says something, everyone's listening. He's a big presence in that room; that's one thing I learned a lot," Tkachuk said.

"He's obviously one of the best players in the world, and I think he's been great this series. It's tough to shut down a player like that, so it's going to take all five guys, all four lines, all six D. We're playing on the road, so it's going to take everybody tonight. He's one of the best in the world, so we have our work cut out for us," Tkachuk added.

Auston Matthews scored his first goal of the series in Game 6 and is now up to four points (one goal, three assists) in the second round.

Matthew Tkachuk is ready for the moment that is Game 7

Matthew Tkachuk has been through all of the biggest playoff moments during his time with the Florida Panthers.

Sunday night will be another one of them, and he's embracing the opportunity. Panthers reporter Katie Engleson shared what he had to say on X.

"It’s an amazing opportunity, the stuff you dream about as a kid… Our game is built for Game 7," Tkachuk said.

Matthew Tkachuk will look to follow in Auston Matthews' footsteps and score his first goal of the series on Sunday night.

More importantly, he and the Panthers will be seeking a Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs on Sunday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

