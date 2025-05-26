Matthew Tkachuk went after Sebastian Aho in Game 3 of the series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. Aho hit Panthers’ Sam Reinhart in Game 2, causing an injury, and Reinhart missed Game 3 as a result.

In the third period of Game 3, Tkachuk chased Sebastian Aho down the ice, slashed him several times, hit him into the boards and tackled him. Tkachuk kept talking to Sebastian Aho from the penalty box after the fight.

After the game, Tkachuk said he was not thinking about intent or intimidation and that he just wanted to stick up for his teammate.

“I don’t really look at, like, intent or intimidation at all,” Tkachuk said via The Athletic. “It’s just sticking up for teammates. We’re a family in there. And you know, it could’ve happened to anybody. There’s probably 20 guys racing to be the guy to stick up for a teammate like that. That’s just how our team’s built. That’s why we’re successful. It’s why we’re a family."

Tkachuk said the best way to get back at the other team is by winning the series.

“And if something happens to one of our teammates — I don’t think the rest of us were too thrilled at that play in Game 2. But it is what it is. It’s done with. And the only way we can get him back is by winning the series. It’s one more.”

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour and Taylor Hall on defending Sebastian Aho

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said his team could have done more to defend Sebastian Aho, but recognized that they need to be careful as well.

“There’s a fine line there, obviously, but when a game is out of hand, (you) don’t want to start advocating for that kind of hockey necessarily,” Brind’Amour said. “But yes, we needed to do a better job of that in that situation, the score being what it was.”

Meanwhile, winger Taylor Hall suggested there might be more of a reaction next time:

“We’re a very cohesive team and we love each other, and we’ll battle for each other to no end,” Hall said. “I have no doubt that the rest of the series that we’re gonna (be more aware).”

For the Panthers, Tkachuk’s actions were met with a wave of support from their fan base. Even with Sam Reinhart injured, the team is strong and ready to win. Game 4 is imminent, and the Panthers aim to eliminate Carolina with a sweep.

