Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk outlines Oilers' strengths ahead of Stanley Cup final rematch; urges team to adopt 'underdog' mentality

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers are set for a rematch against the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Panthers and Oilers have undoubtedly looked like the two best teams in the world this postseason, on a collision course for another epic finals matchup.

With almost a full week off before the series begins, there will be plenty of interviews and media availabilities in preparation for the dance.

On Friday afternoon, Matthew Tkachuk made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show and was asked what makes the Oilers such a difficult opponent. Pat McAfee shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yeah, I'm pretty familiar with them, going back to my time in Calgary and seeing a lot of those players grow, playing against McDavid a ton. I mean, I think that's pretty much, you know, when you're playing against the best player in the world, he's always going to give you a challenge each and every night. But, you know, it's not just him. They're a deep team. They play really hard, both ends of the ice; their goalie is playing incredible right now. I think the thing that's underrated with them is their defense. I mean, they make it, you know, hard to get to the net. They block a lot of shots, all the stuff that you got to do to have a successful team," Tkachuk said.

"And they started, you know, they started the playoffs down two games to LA, and since then, they've been 12-2. So 12-2 is incredible in the regular season. That's almost unheard of in the playoffs. So they're playing, you know, the best hockey of the year so far for them, and it's going to be a battle for us. You know, we're going up there to Edmonton to start. And you know, like I said, they're 12-2 in the last 14, so we've got our hands full. We're going to take that underdog mindset and mentality and go up there and try to do what we did last year." Tkachuk added.

Matthew Tkachuk has recorded 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 17 games this postseason.

Matthew Tkachuk was right with his words in last year's handshake line

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup in a hard-fought Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers in 2023-24.

It was an incredible series, and the two teams showed incredible respect following the battle. Matthew Tkachuk happened to be mic'd up, and his embrace with Connor McDavid is quite relevant a year later. Sportsnet shared the clip on X.

"Respect. Hopefully we'll see you next year in it," Tkachuk said.

The stage is set for Game 1 between the Panthers and Oilers to go down on Wednesday, June 4, in Edmonton. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

