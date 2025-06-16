Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk planning to close Stanley Cup Finals against Oilers in Game 6 - "Deserve to have this type of game at home"

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers are one win away from becoming back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions.

After a dominant 5-2 on the road in Edmonton on Saturday night, Florida has provided itself with the opportunity of a lifetime back at home on Tuesday night.

The Panthers won the Stanley Cup in front of their home fans in a Game 7 last year; now, 12 months later, they can do the same, but this time in a Game 6. Seeing their 3-0 series lead dissipate in short order last postseason should have Florida understanding the desperation they'll need to play with to close out the Edmonton Oilers again this time around.

Matthew Tkachuk knows what an amazing opportunity the Panthers have in front of them, and they want to do it for their fans. Reporter Jessica Blaylock shared some of Tkachuk's comments when asked about the cup being in the building on Tuesday night in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Our fans have given us so much love and support, and they deserve to have this type of game at home," Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk has amassed 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 22 games played during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Matthew Tkachuk is feeling healthier with every passing game

Many have felt that Matthew Tkachuk has been too quiet this postseason, due to injury or just a general lack of production.

However, the 27-year-old has been all over the scoresheet in the most important games of the year, having racked up five points (two goals, three assists) through Games 3, 4, and 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

He's looked much better of late, and on Tuesday, Tkachuk was asked about how he's feeling physically. TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston shared his response on X.

"The first round was definitely the worst I felt. By far," Tkachuk said.

This is great news for the Panthers, who will need Matthew Tkachuk at his very best for what will be the most difficult win of their season.

Tkachuk and the Panthers have the opportunity to make history against the Oilers in Game 6 on Tuesday night in Florida. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

