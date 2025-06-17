Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers are one win away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions on Tuesday. Even if they lose, they will have a Game 7 to try and defend their title.

Standing in their way is a potentially desperate Connor McDavid. Matthew Tkachuk said he's prepared for everything McDavid has.

"It's going to be a tough test now he's desperate to win a cup," Tkachuk said. "So are we? You know, we, it's we've worked so hard this year and gone through so many ups and downs and so much. It's been a growing year."

The Panthers' star said it's been a difficult year for his team with injuries, but he added that they've worked really hard. But so have the Edmonton Oilers.

"We're all here for a reason," Tkachuk added. "But you know, he's obviously a talent like nobody else in the league ... So, if that guy's in there, I hope we are ready for the challenge because it's going to be a big test for us, and we're all ready for it."

Tkachuk added that it's probably impossible to shut McDavid down, so Florida will just need to try and "limit" him as much as possible.

Matthew Tkachuk is aiming to end the Final tonight at home

The Florida Panthers have the chance to win the Stanley Cup Final at home on Tuesday. If they don't, they'll risk going back to Edmonton, where they'll either lose or win on the road. Winning is the goal, but they'd prefer to do it in front of their fans.

Matthew Tkachuk wants to end it tonight (Imagn)

That's why star forward Matthew Tkachuk is trying to end it all tonight. Via ESPN, he said that he knows the Cup is in the building, so he's treating this like a Game 7. He said:

"We played one Game 7, so maybe we have a tiny advantage with knowing the desperation that they're going to come out with. We have to match that desperation."

Florida is coming off a 5-2 road win over the Oilers, setting up a possible clincher on Tuesday at 8:00 pm ET.

