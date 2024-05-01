Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk reveals his current favorite NFL player

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk recently revealed his favorite NFL player, Jaylen Waddle, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Tkachuk expressed his admiration for Waddle and even planned a celebratory gesture in a recent game, vowing to mimic Waddle's signature move if he scored.

“I told myself last game if I was scoring I was doing the Waddle because he was there," Tkachuk said.

Pat McAfee then proceeded to ask Tkachuk,

But you can still do it. Are you a big celebrator?"

To which Matthe Tkachuk replied and named Jaylen Waaddle as his favorite NFL player.

"No, but I would’ve done it for him, he’s my favorite football player,” Matthew Tkachuk responded.

Matthew Tkachuk and Panthers' 6-1 win over Lightning

The Florida Panthers' monumental 6-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday in Game 5 of their playoff series marked a historic achievement for the Panthers. Led by standout performances from Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe, the Panthers clinched their first-ever playoff series win against the Lightning, a team that had previously eliminated them in three consecutive playoff meetings.

Although Matthew Tkachuk didn't find the net, he contributed significantly with two assists and six shots on goalTkachuk's worth to the Panthers is evident in his play, as he recorded four multi-point games in the five playoff games that he played.

Barkov, fueled by past disappointments, played a pivotal role with two goals and an assist, while Verhaeghe also contributed significantly with two goals and an assist of his own. Despite a brief resurgence from the Lightning, including a goal from Victor Hedman, the Panthers maintained control and dominance throughout the game.

The Panthers' offensive onslaught was complemented by Sergei Bobrovsky's stellar goaltending, registering 31 saves to secure the victory. The win showcased the Panthers' ability to overcome previous setbacks and assert themselves as contenders in the NHL playoffs.

The Panthers will face either the Boston Bruins or the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the playoffs.