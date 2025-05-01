Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk throws shade at Tampa Bay Lightning following playoff series win

The Florida Panthers defeated Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on Wednesday night to win their playoff series in five games.

After the game, Matthew Tkachuk spoke to reporters about the series win. He said:

“I mean I don’t know if it’s really a rivalry, but it’s nice to beat them back-to-back years, both in five.

“We’ve had some success the last couple years and hopefully can keep that momentum going."

Tkachuk also added:

“It’s a hard-fought series. I guess we don’t like them. I know they don’t like us. I’m excited that series is over and we can move on.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning took the lead first when Gage Goncalves scored into an open net early in the first period. Carter Verhaeghe quickly tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal. Anton Lundell then gave Florida a 2-1 lead after a deflection and quick recovery to score in close.

Tampa Bay answered again. Nick Paul tied the game 2-2 with a shot from the slot after a solid keep-in by Conor Geekie. In the second period, Aleksander Barkov made it 3-2 for the Panthers with a redirect off a Gustav Forsling shot. Jake Guentzel tied it 3-3 on a power play with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Later in the second period, Sam Bennett scored on a breakaway right after leaving the penalty box. Lundell set up the play with a smart pass, and Bennett finished it with a clean shot to make it 4-3. In the third period, Eetu Luostarinen scored from close range after getting a pass from Brad Marchand. Sam Reinhart added an empty-net goal to make it 6-3.

The Panthers have now defeated the Lightning in the playoffs two years in a row. Both times, they won in five games.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice says rivalry with Lightning tougher this year

In the postgame press conference, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said both teams are strong and competitive. He said both teams are at the same level and called them "legitimate teams" with playoff experience.

"Two teams right in their prime, very competitive men,” Maurice said, via NHL.com. “Tampa has had success, so it got nasty this year because of the playoffs last year and the fact that we're rivals, but we're also in the same place with our teams ... legitimate teams."

Maurice believes both teams are built well and have a chance to keep winning.

