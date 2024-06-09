Niko Mikkola quips about Panthers' 35-year-old trump card to counter Connor McDavid

In Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Connor McDavid took six shots on the net in a 3-0 loss to the Florida Panthers but Sergei Bobrovsky stopped them all. Despite some early challenges, including a turnover on the first shift, Bobrovsky quickly regained his composure. At one point, he even lost his stick for 30 seconds but still managed to make crucial saves.

Niko Mikkola, who is the defenseman for the Panthers, shared his approach to facing McDavid during the postgame interview. He said that when McDavid is in full stride and coming at you, it's important to keep your legs moving. He admitted that sometimes McDavid might outmaneuver you, but that's when they rely on Bobrovsky.

“It’s obviously a challenge. When he’s buzzing around and coming at you, you just have to keep your legs moving … Sometimes he’ll dangle you, but that’s why we have a Bobby,” Mikkola said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals will take place on Monday. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and will be broadcast on ABC.

Connor McDavid remains optimistic despite Game 1 loss in Stanley Cup Final

Connor McDavid's first Stanley Cup Final appearance ended with a stitched-up chin and no points. Despite the loss, McDavid remained positive.

“They do a great job of tilting the rink, I thought we did that to them a little bit today,” McDavid said (via NHL.com)

Edmonton outshot Florida 32-18 but goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was key in the Panthers' win. Reflecting on the game, Connor McDavid acknowledged their missed opportunities.

"I felt there was lots to like, to be honest,” McDavid said. “I felt like we had lots and lots of looks, and didn’t give up too much. What we did give up was dangerous and they capitalized, as good teams do.”

Edmonton had more shots in the first 16 minutes against Florida but failed to score.

"Maybe it was the hockey gods getting us back for that Game 6," McDavid added.

Despite the Game 1 loss, Connor McDavid remained optimistic. Seeing the Stanley Cup during the pre-game anthems motivated him and kept his hope alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback