Panthers' Paul Maurice shares his opinion on controversial goalie interference call during Rangers game

The Florida Panthers defeated the New York Rangers 3-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden. However, one of the major talking points after the game was a controversial goalie interference call.

In the third period, Florida defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson appeared to score to give the Panthers a 2-0 advantage. But the Rangers challenged for goaltender interference on Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg.

After an extensive video review, the call on the ice was overturned because Lomberg made incidental contact with Rangers’ goalie Igor Shesterkin in the crease.

After the game, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice made it clear he agreed with the call to disallow the goal.

"I thought it was right, because it's the call I would want on Sergei (Bobrovsky)," Maurice said, referring to his own goalie. "But the best goalies in the world need a bit of protection."

According to Rule 69.1 in the NHL rulebook, goals can be disallowed if an attacking player impairs the goalie's ability to move freely in the crease or defend the goal. The league determined Lomberg did just that by hindering Shesterkin's positioning.

"I don't think there was any malice in what (Lomberg) did. But you get in that deep in the crease, and then he is trying to get out and gets pushed in, I get all that, but you start that by starting in the crease fairly deep," Maurice said.

"I thought they got it right. I thought whoever is making that call, I thought that was fair, I wasn't complaining about it," he added.

Paul Maurice's thoughts after the 3-0 win against the Rangers

Goals from Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, and Sam Bennett propelled the Panthers, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for the shutout. After the game, Panthers coach Paul Maurice praised his team's simple yet effective play, led by Bobrovsky's veteran performance.

"What he did tonight was righted our team back to the simple parts of our game," Paul Maurice said about Bobrovsky. "You always want to do more. These are the best players in the world and they’re capable of doing more, but sometimes the less is just way better and it’s also quite a bit smarter. And I thought he led in that department."

Paul Maurice commended Bobrovsky's ability to make big saves.

"I think you have to be a veteran goalie to do what he did tonight," Maurice added. "Sit for a while, make huge saves, and sense the last 10 minutes of the game that's where he has to be Sergei."

The Panthers will look to take a commanding series lead in Game 2 on Friday night in New York.