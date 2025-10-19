  • home icon
  • “Panthers player got punished?” “That will teach him”: NHL fans react as Brad Marchand gets fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Sabres

“Panthers player got punished?” “That will teach him”: NHL fans react as Brad Marchand gets fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Sabres

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 19, 2025 17:03 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react as Brad Marchand fined $5,000 for helmet incident vs. Sabres (image credit: IMAGN)

Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Buffalo. The incident started when Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin cross checked him in the back.

Marchand reacted by catching up to Dahlin and knocking him down to the ice. While being pulled away, he grabbed Dahlin’s helmet, tore it apart and tossed it back onto the ice from the penalty box.

The NHL Player Safety office issued the fine, which is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

"Florida’s Brad Marchand has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during yesterday’s game against Buffalo," NHL Player Safety tweeted on Sunday.
NHL fans shared their reactions on X.

"holy sh*t a panthers player got punished??????????????," a fan said.
"That’ll teach him!," one fan wrote.
"NHL fines are laughable. If the league and NHLPA want fines to be a deterrent then they have to be based on wage. First fine, 5 percent of your salary. Second 10 percent and so on...something like that. 5 grand is nothing to these guys. If fines don't hurt, they have no effect," another fan said .
Here are more fan reactions.

"Oh, so the Panthers can be punished from time to time. I mean, if you can call that a punishment," a fan commented.
"Worth every penny. I guarantee the Panthers ownership pays that tab," another fan commented.
"What a joke. He puts the clown suit back on and takes a helmet to the penalty box to tear it apart? Game misconduct. But he’s a Panther now, so whatever," a fan tweeted.
Rasmus Dahlin reflects on clash with Brad Marchand

Rasmus Dahlin spoke about the clash after the game. He said he stayed calm, highlighting that the angrier player usually takes the penalty.

“Whoever gets the most angry is usually the one that gets the penalty,” Dahlin said, via Athlon Sports. “You have to stay calm in those moments. Usually he’s really good at that, but I won a little battle today.”
Dahlin called Brad Marchand a strong competitor and said incidents like this happen in hockey.

“He’s a competitor," Dahlin said. "I’ve probably done something like that in the past, too, so stuff happens out there.”

The Florida Panthers (3-4-0) will face the Boston Bruins (3-3-0) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

