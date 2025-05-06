Panthers' Sam Bennett breaks silence after landing nasty hit on Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz - "Just taking puck to net"

Sam Bennett has found himself at the center of attention to begin the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs drew first blood with a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 on Monday night; however, a controversial hit has been the major storyline in the aftermath.

Sam Bennett cut to the net during a second-period power play and appeared to make contact with goaltender Anthony Stolarz's head. Stolarz was in some distress, though he did remain in the game for the next 10 minutes before eventually getting replaced by Joseph Woll.

During the second intermission, Sportsnet showed video of Stolarz getting sick on the bench just prior to exiting. It was then reported that he was stretchered out of the arena and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Bennett declined to speak following the game but then faced the media on Tuesday morning and was asked about the scary situation. Sportsnet shared the full video of his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"I heard that he went to the hospital last night and Stolie’s a good friend of mine. Reached out to him and he responded… never want to see an injury like that. From my point of view I’m just taking a puck to the net I didn’t even know we made contact until after," Bennett said.

In positive news, it was reported on Tuesday morning that Anthony Stolarz is out of the hospital and back with the team.

The 31-year-old has been tremendous for the Maple Leafs this postseason, putting up a 4-2-0 record, with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in seven starts. He's in the first year of the two-year, $5,000,000 contract signed in Toronto as a UFA last offseason.

Sam Bennett will not face any supplemental discipline for the collision

To the chagrin of Maple Leafs fans, Sam Bennett will not be punished for running into Anthony Stolarz in Game 1.

TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston broke the news on Tuesday morning on X.

"Sam Bennett is not expected to face any supplemental discipline for his hit on Anthony Stolarz during last night's game, per sources," Johnston wrote.

Sam Bennett has been very productive for the Panthers, registering six points (four goals, two assists) through the first six games of the playoffs. He'll be expected to play the same physical style he brings to the table every night moving forward.

The Panthers will look to even up their first-round series with the Maple Leafs in Game 2 on Wednesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

