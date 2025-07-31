Panthers' Sam Bennett gets real about his 4 Nations experience, eyes Olympic dream - "Really is the greatest honor"

Sam Bennett talked about playing for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Florida Panthers forward said on Tuesday the tournament was a special experience. He also called it an honor to represent Canada, and added that the energy during the games left a strong impression on him.

“It really is the greatest honor," Bennett said (17:11), via the "Empty Netters" podcast. "You could feel the emotion from the fans. Those games were just full of passion. Everything about it was intense. Getting to be part of that was amazing (and) something I’ll remember forever.”

Bennett, who signed an eight-year $64 million contract in June, played an important role for Team Canada. He scored a key goal in the final against the Team USA, tying the game 2-2. That moment gave Canada the push it needed.

Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner to seal the 3-2 victory. Nathan MacKinnon also added a goal, while Jordan Binnington made 31 saves, including six in overtime. Mitch Marner had two assists.

Although Bennett finished the tournament with just one goal, his contribution went beyond scoring. He averaged close to 14 minutes of ice time over the last two games and brought energy and physical play in every shift.

His performance at the 4 Nations wasn’t surprising. During 2024-25 NHL season, Bennett played his 11th year in league and helped Panthers win their second Stanley Cup. He scored 25 goals and 26 assists in the regular season. However, Bennett's playoff numbers stood out more: 15 goals and seven assists in 23 games.

Bennett hopes to carry that same form to the international stage again. He said getting that a chance to play in the Olympics would mean a lot.

“If I get the chance to do it again, especially on an even bigger stage like the Olympics, that would be a dream come true,” Bennett said. “I’m really looking forward to that opportunity, if I get the call.”

Sam Bennett calls Panthers contract a ‘dream situation’ and credits team for MVP honor

Sam Bennett spoke about his new eight-year contract with the Florida Panthers in June, and what it meant to stay in South Florida. He said he loves playing and living there, and described the team and staff as part of what makes it feel right.

“It’s really a dream situation,” Bennett said, via NHL.com.

Bennett also reflected on being named playoff MVP after a strong postseason run.

“It could’ve gone to anyone,” Bennett said.

His decision shows his trust in the Panthers and how settled he feels living in South Florida.

