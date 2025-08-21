Panthers' Sam Bennett takes a sly dig at Oilers while wakeboarding with Stanley Cup in hometown of Muskoka [WATCH]

Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett is enjoying a memorable offseason celebrating with the Stanley Cup.He recently went wakeboarding with the Cup in his hometown of Muskoka, Ontario. Bennett displayed impressive skills while riding the waves on the boat.In the excitement, he appeared to take a sly dig at the Edmonton Oilers, with “Pink Pony Club” playing in the background, a nod to the Oilers’ game-winning goal during the Stanley Cup Finals.Watch the video here:Sam Bennett is coming off a historic playoff campaign with the Florida Panthers. He was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player of the playoffs after leading the Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories over the Edmonton Oilers.In June, he signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers, who are aiming to achieve a historic three-peat and cement their legacy next season.Panthers GM showers praise on Sam Bennett following contract extensionFlorida Panthers GM Bill Zito praised Sam Bennett after his contract extension. He expressed excitement about the Conn Smythe winner continuing his career with the Panthers.During an interview with NHL.com, Zito said:“Sam is a special player who has mastered a unique blend of skill and physicality in his game, becoming one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation.&quot;He added:“He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise’s first Conn Smythe Trophy and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice. We are thrilled that he will continue his career with the Panthers.”Bennett was drafted fourth overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2014 NHL Draft. After spending seven seasons with the Flames, the 29-year-old was traded to the Florida Panthers in the 2020-21 season.Sam Bennett has been with the Cats for the last five seasons, becoming a key player in helping the club clinch back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in the last three finals. He has accumulated 336 points through 162 goals and 174 assists in 691 career games.