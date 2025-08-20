Panthers' Sam Reinhart shares Stanley Cup joy with kids at BC Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House [In Pictures]

Sam Reinhart, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers, spent his day with the trophy in West Vancouver. The Canadian forward marked the occasion by giving back to his community.He began with visits to BC Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House BC. Patients and families were able to see the Stanley Cup, take photos and even try on his championship ring. Philip Pritchard, the Cup’s keeper, shared the stop on X, writing,“Sam Reinhart takes Stanley to the BC Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House (Vancouver, BC).”Reinhart has been an important player in Florida’s recent success. He scored 39 goals and 42 assists in the 2024-25 regular season, finishing with 81 points. In the playoffs, he added 23 points in 21 games, including four goals in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.Speaking to Forbes in June, Sam Reinhart reflected on the Panthers’ playoff run.“I think being there before, every time you go through something, you’re that much more comfortable the next time,” he said. “You just kind of enjoy the moment. It was such a battle again, but we felt confident the whole time. It’s nice not to be in Edmonton (for Game 7).”For Reinhart, bringing the Cup back to his hometown for the second straight year was special. It gave him the chance to celebrate with those closest to him while also sharing the moment with children and families facing difficult times.Analyst thinks Panthers negotiated a good deal with Sam ReinhartIn late July, Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart was ranked as one of the league’s best contract values. Reinhart signed an eight-year, $69 million deal that NHL analyst Dom Luszczyszyn called the fourth-best in the NHL.Reinhart has been a major offensive force for Florida. He scored 57 goals in the 2023-24 season and helped the Panthers win their first Stanley Cup. He continued the same level of performance in the second Cup win.&quot;Reinhart’s $8.6 million cap hit makes a lot more sense based on what he was after his 2023-24 season, and not based on the seismic leap he took in 2024-25.&quot; Luszczyszyn said, arguing that the Panthers have made a good bargain.In the second week of August, Sam Reinhart ranked eighth on NHL Network’s Top 20 Wingers list. He finished one spot behind Matthew Tkachuk.