Panthers targeting Utah matchup as Brad Marchand’s debut for Florida post shocking Bruins trade: Report

Brad Marchand could be making his Florida Panthers debut very soon. According to head coach Paul Maurice, the team is targeting Friday night's game at home against the Utah Hockey Club for Marchand to return to action.

Florida has had four days off between games, which has given the veteran winger the chance to get in plenty of practice reps in preparation for his debut.

The trade deadline acquisition has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since March 1. He suffered the injury taking a hit from P.O. Joseph in the first period of the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Panthers reporter Jameson Olive shared the news that Maurice shared with the media on Wednesday afternoon on X (formerly Twitter).

"Maurice says the Panthers are targeting Friday’s game vs. Utah as a potential debut for Marchand. No guarantee, but that’s the hope," Olive wrote.

Brad Marchand was shockingly sent from Boston to Florida on trade deadline day in exchange for a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick. He is a pending UFA in the final season of an eight-year, $49,000,000 contract signed in 2016.

Marchand remains productive, having registered 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games of the season in Boston. His skill set and experience will add to an already talented and experienced Florida Panthers team looking to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Brad Marchand skated on the second line at practice

Brad Marchand was seen skating on the Florida Panthers' second forward line at Wednesday's team practice.

Reporter Jameson Olive shared what the lines looked like on X.

Marchand was manning the right side, Tomas Nosek in the middle, and Mackie Samoskevich in the other wing. It appeared that Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett were both taking maintenance days and that Nosek was just a placeholder. So Marchand will likely have Bennett as his centerman along with Samoskevich.

The Panthers will welcome the former Bruins star's return as they battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. With 89 points, Florida is tied for first with the Toronto Maple Leafs, although Toronto holds the tiebreaker with more regulation and overtime victories.

Marchand will look to make his Panthers debut on Friday night when they host the Utah Hockey Club. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena.

