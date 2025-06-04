Panthers' top brass rave about Brad Marchand and Seth Jones fitting seamlessly into team culture

The Florida Panthers' top brass praised forward Brad Marchand and defenseman Seth Jones for fitting seamlessly into the team culture.

Ad

The Panthers acquired Mrahcnad from the Boston Bruins while Jones joined the Cats from the New York Rangers. Both players were acquired during the trade deadline.

Marchand and Jones have lived up to the expectations so far, becoming key players during the Panthers' Stanley Cup run. When asked about what was expected from Marchand and Jones, Panthers GM Zitto said.

"Honestly, as advertised, both of them. That's an easy question to answer because I had the luxury of being with Seth in Columbus, knowing what he could do, knowing him as a person, knowing firsthand how he would fit into our room and how he comports himself," Zitto said.

Ad

Trending

"With Brad, the whole room knows. There's no secrets of what he is as a player, as a competitor. Getting to know him a little bit more as a human, he's more special than I could have imagined on that front, as a teammate and as a character human. From that standpoint, it was really pleasantly—it's like frosting on the cake." he added.

Ad

Ad

Marchand and Jones have been pivotal for the Panthers in the playoffs, driving the team's success with complementary impacts. The 37-year-old veteran has tallied up 14 points through four goals and 10 assists in 17 games, including a clutch overtime goal in Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Meanwhile, Seth Jones has anchored the defense, logging the most ice time among Panthers skaters and amassing even points through three goals and four assists in 17 games.

Ad

Brad Marchand feels less stressed heading into the Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand feels less stressed heading into the Stanley Cup final, which could potentially be his last. During an interview with NHL.com last week, the 37-year-old said:

“I honestly feel less stressed now going into this Final than I did in the first round of the last five playoffs I was in. I’m just so excited for it. I’m not nervous about it at all. At the end of the day, however it plays out, it’s going to play out. Statistically, it’ll most likely be my last one; hopefully it’s not, but that’s just how this game works. I’m just going to enjoy every second of it.”

Brad Marchand won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011. This time, with the Florida Panthers, it will mark his fourth appearance in the Cup final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama