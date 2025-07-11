Panthers welcome Jeff Petry and his wife Julie to South Florida with thoughtful care package

The Florida Panthers welcomed Jeff Petry and his wife, Julie, to South Florida with a kind gesture. The team gifted them a care package, and Julie shared a photo of it on her Instagram story.

Ad

It included a bottle of red wine, a black Yeti cooler bag and two caps. One cap was red with the Panthers logo, and the other was a cream-and-red "Stay True Co." with a "Palm Tree Crew" hat. The package also had a red Panthers towel. A handwritten note was placed on the towel that read:

"Jeff + Jules, Welcome to the Panthers family! From the Florida Hockey Ops Team"

Ad

Trending

Julie thanked the team in her story. She wrote:

“thank you @flapanthers for the warmest welcome! Already speaking our love language: wine + @yeti + cool swag ❤️ @jeffpetry26”

The story gave fans a look at Jeff Petry and Julie's first days with the Panthers.

Julie Petry shared on Instagram story @petryjules

Petry signed a one-year contract worth $775,000 with the Panthers. Petry, 37, played 44 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season, recording one goal and seven assists. He left Detroit after playing for two seasons with the team. Before his Detroit move, he even played with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2022-23 NHL season.

Ad

Petry has played 981 NHL games over his 15-season-long NHL career. He has spent time with the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Penguins and Red Wings. Throughout his NHL career, he has scored 385 points, and in the playoffs, he has 13 points in 48 games.

Petry hasn't won a Stanley Cup yet. He once helped Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. He hopes to fulfill that void with the Panthers, who are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions.

Ad

Panthers GM Bill Zito commented on signing Jeff Petry

The Panthers have won the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025 and both times they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the finals.

The team has been adding experienced players, and Jeff Petry brings depth to their defense. General manager Bill Zito said Petry is a puck-moving defenseman with veteran leadership.

“Jeff (Petry) is a skilled, puck-moving defenseman who can contribute quality veteran leadership,” Zito said, via NHL.com. “We are excited that he will join us.”

Zito added that Petry will help support the team’s strong core group of players, like captain Aleksander Barkov, forward Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama