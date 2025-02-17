"Paradise, Lilia's version": Charlie Coyle and wife Danielle enjoy sunny Dominican Republic family holiday in luxury resort during 4 Nations break

Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle took a family holiday with his wife, Danielle, and daughter Lilia during the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The family stayed at the Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic and enjoyed a warm outing.

On Sunday, Danielle shared a carousel of pictures from their vacation on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote:

“Paradise, Lilia’s version ☀️”

One of the snaps showed Charlie and Danielle’s daughter, Lilia, standing on the beach as the waves gently touched the shore under a clear sky. She was wearing a pink ruffled swimsuit. Another image had Charlie and Danielle posing together with Lilia by a pool.

Charlie wore black swim trunks, while Danielle sported a red bikini top and a colorful sarong wrapped around her waist. Charlie held their daughter in his arms, with palm trees and a resort setting in the background.

The next picture featured an infinity pool overlooking the ocean. Lounge chairs and an umbrella were set up on a wooden deck under palm trees. In another snap, Charlie and Danielle posed by a white outdoor table with their daughter. Danielle wore a patterned bikini and sunglasses, while Charlie was shirtless and held their child, who was dressed in a blue floral outfit.

Another image showed Lilia sitting in a beach lounge chair covered with a turquoise towel. She wore a blue patterned swimsuit and a sun hat while eating an orange popsicle.

Charlie Coyle and family visited Casa de Campo ranch

The family enjoyed different activities at Casa de Campo. One of the pictures showed Danielle Coyle standing by a white wooden fence at a horse ranch, holding Lilia in her arms. She wore a beige, short-sleeved romper and sandals. Lilia was also dressed in a light-colored outfit.

They both faced a group of brown horses grazing under the shade of large green trees. The ranch area featured dirt ground and wooden fencing.

via Instagram /@daniellegcoyle

The next click showed Charlie Coyle standing in a swimming pool behind Lilia, who stood in the shallow water. He sported black swim trunks while Lilia wore a light-colored one-piece swimsuit with small black patterns. Another picture captured a close-up of Lilia wrapped in a teal towel as she smiled at the camera. Partially visible behind her was Danielle, smiling while holding her daughter.

In another picture, Danielle can be seen sitting in a golf cart holding Lilia, who was resting against her chest. The final click showed the family enjoying the beach, standing in shallow waters.

